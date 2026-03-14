UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau Has Mild Knee Sprain, Expected to Play Next Week: Source

MRI testing administered to UCLA senior forward Tyler Bilodeau showed his knee injury to be a mild sprain, according to sources.

He’s expected to be available to play next week for UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

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He will definitely not play today in the Big Ten Tournament’s semi-final against Purdue.

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA – © Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Bilodeau is UCLA’s leading scorer this season, averaging 17.6 points per game. He’s been perhaps the one most consistent aspect in this season of considerable ups and downs for UCLA.

Bilodeau went down 10 minutes into the game against Michigan State, with the Bruins leading 35-32. Despite playing 30 minutes without him, the Bruins beat the Spartans behind another stellar game from point guard Donovan Dent, who took over the scoring load with 23 points to go along with 12 assists.