Videos from UCLA football spring practice No. 14
UCLA returned to Spaulding Field for the last time in spring camp Thursday ahead of this weekend’s spring game.
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Access in the first half of the morning practice included a nice view from behind the kickers in a competitive period. Head coach Bob Chesney, who has emphasized special teams in some fun ways throughout camp, gave the media a view from behind kickers Mateen Bhaghani and Mateo Orosco in their final kicks of the period from 50 yards and beyond.
Chesney threw in a game-like situation, attempting to ice Orosco before one of his kicks and calling for timeout.
Here’s that and everything else we saw in the early filming periods: