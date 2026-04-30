Videos from UCLA football spring practice No. 14

UCLA returned to Spaulding Field for the last time in spring camp Thursday ahead of this weekend’s spring game.

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Access in the first half of the morning practice included a nice view from behind the kickers in a competitive period. Head coach Bob Chesney, who has emphasized special teams in some fun ways throughout camp, gave the media a view from behind kickers Mateen Bhaghani and Mateo Orosco in their final kicks of the period from 50 yards and beyond.

Chesney threw in a game-like situation, attempting to ice Orosco before one of his kicks and calling for timeout.

Here’s that and everything else we saw in the early filming periods:

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney giving kickers Mateo Orosco (31) and Mateen Bhaghani competitive periods including simulating a timeout to ice them pic.twitter.com/PLGK8QEkXE — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 30, 2026

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney instructing and correcting the defensive backs through a drill pic.twitter.com/vB29lct4YO — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 30, 2026