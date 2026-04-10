Videos from UCLA Football Spring Practice No. 4

UCLA took to Spaulding Field Thursday for spring practice No. 4.

Here are a few videos we took from the small window the media has to take photos and video.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

#UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is very hands-on during punt return period at practice Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/CbAOljp1SG — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 9, 2026

Quarterbacks at #UCLA practice Thursday throwing in warm-up drills. pic.twitter.com/BfsAZSRlDc — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 9, 2026