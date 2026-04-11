Videos from UCLA Football's Saturday Practice
It was the first practice with full pads for UCLA football Saturday, and Bruin Report Online was on hand to get a good amount of video clips from the media viewing period of the session.
Perhaps the best, and most spirited, was the Oklahoma-type drill of 1v1.
Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!