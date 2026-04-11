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Videos from UCLA Football's Saturday Practice

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson1 hour agoBruinReport

It was the first practice with full pads for UCLA football Saturday, and Bruin Report Online was on hand to get a good amount of video clips from the media viewing period of the session.

Perhaps the best, and most spirited, was the Oklahoma-type drill of 1v1.

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