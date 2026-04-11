Videos from UCLA Football's Saturday Practice

It was the first practice with full pads for UCLA football Saturday, and Bruin Report Online was on hand to get a good amount of video clips from the media viewing period of the session.

Perhaps the best, and most spirited, was the Oklahoma-type drill of 1v1.

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Kickoff return drills. pic.twitter.com/fNDuSQBi81 — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 11, 2026

Some serious 1v1 action at #UCLA practice Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZpLYZbGRjs — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 11, 2026

#UCLA head coach Bob Chesney deeply involved in even warm-ups Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OeVkTBmxzV — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 11, 2026

At #UCLA’s Saturday practice, the quarterbacks get in some initial throws. pic.twitter.com/jgtWDWCKyS — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 11, 2026