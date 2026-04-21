Videos from UCLA Football's Tuesday Practice

The UCLA football team was back on the field on Tuesday for the eighth practice of the spring. The team is officially in the second half of spring football.

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The Bruins were in shorts and shells today, and we were able to take video of the usual assortment of individual and special teams drills at the beginning of practice.

If you pay close attention to the defensive line drills, you’ll see a cameo from Bob Chesney Sr., who was on the practice field today.

Punt returners catching in warmups. pic.twitter.com/VUcmLYbKWK — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 21, 2026

DL warmups with a cameo from Bob Chesney Sr. pic.twitter.com/etBMr3TXVk — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 21, 2026

More DL drills. pic.twitter.com/Hmd6KyTYHz — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 21, 2026

Bob Chesney getting involved in ball security drills. pic.twitter.com/mJmq5EMN5f — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 21, 2026