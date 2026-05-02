Videos from UCLA spring football game

Bruin Report Online was out in full force Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for the UCLA spring football game.

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Here’s how things looked both before and during some of the action at head coach Bob Chesney‘s first spring game:

Warmups

Bob Chesney on a mission to shake every player’s hand during stretch lines before the spring game. pic.twitter.com/6xDWBKJQTZ — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Quarterbacks throwing in warmups. pic.twitter.com/5wKQAijNtY — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Final walkthrough stuff before the spring game begins. pic.twitter.com/yaichBT6z2 — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

White team runs on. pic.twitter.com/8RsG0sQgma — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Blue team runs on. pic.twitter.com/hpBoLdx3w3 — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back during the Bruins’ spring game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 2, 2026. (Credit: Tracy Pierson | Bruin Report Online)

Spring game action

RB Anthony Woods takes the first carry and the UCLA spring game is underway at the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/mA0GGyEtCz — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Welcome to UCLA, new transfer LB Sammy Omosigho pic.twitter.com/G3ASviQaUm — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

UCLA reserve QB Madden Iamaleava to Michigan transfer WR Semaj Morgan for the first down pic.twitter.com/vZ5mlGIobv — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

The freshman safety Logan Hirou on the third-down stop on the throw to RB Karson Cox pic.twitter.com/R9J7ijy9cS — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Oklahoma transfer LB Sammy Omosigho now credited with the sack pic.twitter.com/5lgDAEyyNg — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

UCLA DB Osiris Gilbert, the UConn transfer, bringing the boom pic.twitter.com/eJ9d6g7Elc — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Last play of the #UCLA Spring Game seals the win for the blue team, 24-17. pic.twitter.com/mxRId4kDYs — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

New UCLA commits spotted at Rose Bowl

General manager Darrick Yray and the program have secured commitments from five 2027 blue-chip prospects in the last 48 hours. The Bruins jumped into the top 10 in the Rivals team rankings before the spring game officially got underway.

BRO saw a handful of the newest commits on the sideline, including four-star Long Beach Poly cornerback JuJu Johnson and Colorado-based four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper.

UCLA general manager Darrick Yray has been a busy, busy man these days pic.twitter.com/h3Ca6Pyxfy — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026

Newly committed 2027 cornerback JuJu Johnson at the UCLA spring game pic.twitter.com/NCgZtWs0Yg — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) May 2, 2026