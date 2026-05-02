Videos from UCLA spring football game
Bruin Report Online was out in full force Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for the UCLA spring football game.
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Here’s how things looked both before and during some of the action at head coach Bob Chesney‘s first spring game:
Warmups
Spring game action
New UCLA commits spotted at Rose Bowl
General manager Darrick Yray and the program have secured commitments from five 2027 blue-chip prospects in the last 48 hours. The Bruins jumped into the top 10 in the Rivals team rankings before the spring game officially got underway.
BRO saw a handful of the newest commits on the sideline, including four-star Long Beach Poly cornerback JuJu Johnson and Colorado-based four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper.