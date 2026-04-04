Videos from UCLA spring practice No. 2

The second practice of UCLA spring camp Saturday was the first completely open to the media.

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While the above notes and observations has plenty of Bruin Report Online’s extensive early impressions, the only understandable limitation was the usual photo and video periods dedicated solely to the first six periods of practice.

The loosened open media policy for Day 2 did allow for an up-close look at the defensive linemen for the first time in camp. Plus, we got a clear vantage point of head coach Bob Chesney‘s “drill it or kill it” drill done each practice before the meat of practice formally gets underway.

Here are an assortment of photos and videos captured from the opening periods of Day 2 at UCLA spring camp:

Recruits lining up to check in at the Wasserman Football Center before #UCLA’s football practice Saturday. pic.twitter.com/O5EtXk3HFt — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 4, 2026

Coach Bob Chesney directing a team-wide shedding drill. “You have to be violent!” pic.twitter.com/WZ0UrLQJxG — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 4, 2026

UCLA D-line coach Legi Suiaunoa coaching up individual drills early in Saturday’s practice, the second of spring camp pic.twitter.com/91KgeNbQXP — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 4, 2026

More of the UCLA D-lineman practicing dropping back in coverage pic.twitter.com/YS7zCJwLAs — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 4, 2026

Quarterbacks in initial drills at #UCLA’s Saturday practice. pic.twitter.com/GVvWGAw4R1 — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 4, 2026

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney was going around to individual players during the stretch pic.twitter.com/qoPlwBkYcm — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 4, 2026