Videos from UCLA spring practice No. 3

UCLA was back on the field Tuesday to open Week 2 of spring football camp on Spaulding Field.

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The Bruins, who are now in their third of 15 spring practices, ran through an assortment of individual drills open to the media before the middle periods of practice were closed. The media filming periods included a look at defensive line drills, nickel backs coach Gabe Lynn working with a group of defensive backs and an up-close look at some punt returners.

UCLA practice No. 3 underway. Punt returners getting reps. pic.twitter.com/Vra45kv8Qu — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 7, 2026

The UCLA defensive line before the team gathers together pic.twitter.com/ongtGdq7KF — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 7, 2026