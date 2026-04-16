Videos from UCLA spring practice No. 7

The seventh practice of UCLA spring camp Thursday morning started with a bit of a shorter filming window as the Bruins quickly moved into an 11-on-11 team period.

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Aside from stretching, two of the individual periods gave us a vantage point of the defensive linemen on one end of the field and a rotation of defensive backs on the near side.

UCLA assistant coach Eddie Whitley Jr. had the DBs split into groups starting with the cornerbacks, who backpedaled 5 yards before moving to either the left or right to catch a pass.

Here’s how the respective drills looks before Period 5 and the start of 11-on-11 work:

The UCLA defensive line at work to start Thursday’s practice pic.twitter.com/wEVMfBw5fT — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 16, 2026