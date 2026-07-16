WATCH: Cori Close shares first thoughts on new-look UCLA women's basketball team

UCLA head coach Cori Close had little time to bask in the glory of last season’s women’s basketball national championship, the program’s first in the NCAA era. A roster that must replace all five starters and had six players overall drafted into the WNBA — five in the first round — this spring had to be quickly restocked.

It was both a blessing and curse, with tangible proof to show high school recruits and transfer portal targets looking to be part of a winning culture and top player development system. In all, five transfers and two freshmen signed on to join a roster that returns rising sophomores Sienna Betts and Lena Bilić among three others.

“This is a new art project, this is a new identity, this is a new chance,” Close said after Thursday’s practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. “The standards don’t change, but the way in we go about is going to be unique to this team and that’s really fun to explore.”

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Such roster turnover also requires patience, as Close did most of the talking in the last hour of practice open for media observation. She said it’s not so much about gaining quick results for a team antsy to get things right immediately.

Close called it “mental overload,” with perhaps too much that’s already been thrown at newcomers such as KK Bransford (Notre Dame), Addy Brown (Iowa State), Bonnie Deas (Arkansas), Donovyn Hunter (Texas Christian) and the returning North Carolina transfer Elina Aarnisalo, who spent one year in Westwood before leaving for Chapel Hill and finding her way back.

“I think the biggest challenge is for people to not try to have it figured out right now,” Close said. “We’ve been talking a lot about our focus right now is the 98 percent; what I mean by that is 98 percent of the game is played without the ball. Can you become a better screener? Can you learn someone else’s tendencies? Can you talk more on defense? Can you become a better rebounder? How many ways can we learn each other and be better 98 percent players? And if we do that, we’ll be on our way.”

The Bruins are preparing for a preseason exhibition against the Canadian senior national team July 22 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. A team spokesperson told Bruin Report Online that they are still awaiting official word on a livestream of the game scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Watch the full 13 1/2-minute press conference with Close below, including her thoughts on the recruiting impact coming off the national title, the 5-in-5 rule, and much more:

Cori Close addresses media after 7/16 practice