WATCH: The opening minutes of UCLA men's basketball practice 3/6

UCLA was back to work at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center on Friday in preparation of the regular-season finale at crosstown rival USC.

The Bruins will face a shorthanded Trojans team Saturday at the Galen Center. Leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara and the program parted ways five days ago for undisclosed reasons.

Baker-Mazara scored 25 points in the first meeting against UCLA, but the Bruins prevailed 81-62 at Pauley Pavilion last Tuesday.

Watch the first 6 1/2 minutes of practice open to the media and filming, as the Bruins worked in the halfcourt: