WATCH: Tyler Bilodeau looks ahead to UCLA-USC rivalry game (WITH TRANSCRIPT)

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau, much like he was last season, is back in the role of an undersized five after head coach Mick Cronin elected to go to a three-guard lineup late in the season.

The Bruins’ regular-season finale Saturday at crosstown rival USC will be the second meeting in 12 days for Bilodeau to be matched up against Ezra Ausar, who outweighs him by 18 pounds and has the respect of Cronin for his toughness and effort.

Bilodeau and UCLA limited Ausar to six points on 3-of-9 shooting and five rebounds in last Tuesday’s 81-62 win at Pauley Pavilion. Ausar, who is averaging 15.0 points and 6.4 rebounds, is now the Trojans’ leading scorer after Chad Baker-Mazara and the program parted ways for undisclosed reasons earlier this week.

“He’s a really good player,” Bilodeau said of Ausar before Friday morning’s practice. “Strong, athletic, really good around the rim. So, yeah, just got to stay solid, you know, stay in front of them, do whatever I can.

Full transcript

How does game plan change without Chad Baker-Mazara?



“Yeah, nothing changes. You know, we gotta be focused, ready to play.”

What stuck out defensively from Nebraska film?



“The biggest thing is effort. You know, our effort was a lot better that game defense, you know, playing together as a team, being there for each other, rotations, rebounding, that sort of thing. So it was all coming together.”

What was the difference between the Minnesota game?



“Yeah. I mean, you know, it’s tough, tough to say. But you know, we just got to keep moving forward. Just keep trying to get better. Get better. Just keep, you know, stringing together those types of games.”

What challenges does Ezra Ausar pose?



“Yeah. I mean, he’s a really good player, you know, strong, athletic, really good around the rim. So, yeah, just got to stay solid, you know, stay in front of them, do whatever I can. But yeah, I think, you know, just year after year, you know, kind of getting stronger, more athletic, that sort of thing, just learning, learning the game too, more helps. So yeah, just keep trying to get better.”

How has Donovan Dent made you a better teammate?



“I mean, yeah, that’s unreal when you got a point guard like that. You know, it’s bringing out defenses and it makes your job easy. You know, he’s so talented with the ball, his passing ability. So we’re just trying to play after him, get open, do everything we can, you know, to help him.”

How have you seen Dent manage being a scorer and a facilitator?

“I mean, yeah, that’s, that’s the thing, right. Every game is going to be different, you know? And he’s a smart player, so he knows when he needs to score, where the openings are, and then when he needs to pass. So yeah, he’s been doing this at a high level for a long time, so I think it comes pretty naturally to him.”

Have you ever had this sort of ball security? And is that something he’s focused on this year?

“Yeah, 100% I mean, it’s definitely been a big focus, and it’s a big focus for our team. And I think coach Cronin has really preached that a lot this year on ball security. He’s done a great job.”

How excited are you to showcase what you guys can do on the road?

“Yeah, of course, it’s super exciting. You know, postseason is always… [inaudible] you know, the goal and what you’re trying to get to. So really looking forward to that.”

What do you think it will take to perform away from home?



“Yeah, I mean, it’s gonna, it’s going to take the whole team effort. You know, everyone’s got to be on the same page, come together, high energy, high effort, and just play our game.”

How have you seen Mick change defenses with this team?



“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s a lot of team defense. You know, we have to be there on rotations for each other. Fly around the court defensively. So yeah, the rotations are definitely the biggest thing and playing team defense.”

How have you seen Eric Dailey Jr. grow as a leader?



“No, yeah, he’s done a great job with that. You know, he brings a lot of energy, you know, when we need it. So, you know, he’s grown a lot in that aspect.”