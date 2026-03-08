WATCH: UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau talks tone-setting start to win at USC

UCLA rode a hot start from forward Tyler Bilodeau to a 15-point halftime lead and never looked back Saturday in an 89-68 win over crosstown rival USC at Galen Center.

Bilodeau scored 16 of his points in the first half and did not even take a second-half shot attempt. He finished 7 of 10 from the field and set the tone before point guard Donovan Dent dazzled in the second half.

“I’m trying to work hard offensively, especially if shots aren’t falling (for teammates),” Bilodeau said. “Yeah, it can be anyone, any time. Just the biggest part, you know, defensively staying together. We know we’re going to go on a run.”

