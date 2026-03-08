WATCH: UCLA HC Mick Cronin after 89-68 win at rival USC

The UCLA men’s basketball team fired on all cylinders offensively Saturday, routing crosstown rival USC 89-68 at Galen Center to close the regular season.

The Bruins will enter next week’s Big Ten tournament in Chicago as the No. 6 seed.

After the victory, head coach Mick Cronin applauded his bench for providing the first-half spark before point guard Donovan Dent scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.

“I thought our bench was the key today,” Cronin said.

Reserve guard Eric Freeny, in particular, had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with five rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes.

Cronin, though, is well aware of his team’s off-and-on struggles — especially defensively — and is not going to assume that the issues will remain in the past. The Bruins limited the Trojans to 42.9% shooting, including 7 of 24 on 3-point attempts.

“You can go right back to who we were, which is a bad defensive team,” Cronin said.

Full Mick Cronin press conference

Watch the rest of his postgame media session below: