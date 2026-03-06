WATCH: UCLA head coach Mick Cronin looks ahead to regular-season finale

UCLA’s up-and-down regular season reaches it end Saturday at crosstown rival USC, and head coach Mick Cronin‘s patience has been tested throughout the campaign.

“A lot of people think I got some serious problems,” Cronin joked before the start of Friday morning’s basketball practice.

The Bruins are preparing for a second meeting with the Trojans, who will be without leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara. USC and Baker-Mazara parted ways for undisclosed reasons five days ago.

Baker-Mazara scored 25 points against UCLA last Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion, but the Bruins prevailed 81-62.

“It’s still 5-on-5,” Cronin said. “Obviously, I’m sure Alijah Arenas has got to be more aggressive for them, with their current lineup to generate offense. But they’re still a fast, athletic team, they’re at home. Everybody’s dangerous at home, guys.

“It’s just unfortunate. Unfortunate for everybody involved.”

Full Mick Cronin press conference

Watch the video below to get more of Cronin’s thoughts on the Trojans, his team’s Jekyll and Hyde defense, the ball security of point guard Donovan Dent down the stretch, and much more: