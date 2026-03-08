WATCH: UCLA PG Donovan Dent reflects on continued efficiency

It was a similar story Saturday for UCLA point guard Donovan Dent, which only meant good things for the Bruins’ offensive firepower.

Dent scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to go with seven assists without a turnover, and the Bruins convincingly defeated crosstown rival USC 89-68 at Galen Center to close the regular season.

Over the final five games of the regular season, Dent recorded 53 assists to just two turnovers — including three games without a miscue. He also averaged 27.5 points in the two victories over the Trojans in that span.

“Really, just coach trusting the ball in my hands, my teammates getting open, me making the right read,” Dent said of the balance between being a facilitator and a scorer.

Full Donovan Dent press conference

Watch the full postgame interview below: