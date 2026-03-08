WATCH: Cori Close, Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts react after UCLA wins Big Ten tournament

As if the regular season wasn’t enough of a statement, the UCLA women’s basketball team left no doubt Sunday in the Big Ten tournament final.

The top-seeded Bruins raced out to a 17-point lead through one quarter and steamrolled their way to back-to-back conference tournament championships in a 96-45 win over second-seeded Iowa at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

UCLA dished out a tournament-record 34 assists on 40 made field goals. The 51-point margin of victory is also a Big Ten title game record.

“This means a lot because the Big Ten prepared us,” head coach Cori Close, the league’s coach of the year, told reporters in her opening statement.

“For us to come out the way we did, it means a lot because we’re doing it against really good teams. … I expected this, so I am joyful and full of gratitude.”

It marked the 14th time that a team has won both at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown and the tournament trophy in the same season. The conference first started hosting a women’s basketball tournament in 1995.

UCLA (31-1), which was a perfect 18-0 in Big Ten play in the regular season, won both a league regular-season and tournament title in the same campaign for the first time in program history including its time in the Pac-12.

Star guard Kiki Rice finished with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with eight assists and three steals en route to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Rice, a first-team all-conference and all-defensive team selection, averaged 16.7 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field over the three games.

“I’m so proud of Ki,” said star center Lauren Betts, last year’s MOP who added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bruins. “She deserves everything and all the accomplishments and all the praise. She’s worked her butt off for the past two years, she’s the hardest worker I know.”

The Bruins will take their single-season, program-record 25-game winning streak into next week’s NCAA tournament. The only remaining drama come Selection Sunday next week is whether UCLA convinced the committee that it is worthy of the tournament’s top overall seed over undefeated Connecticut, which will play for the Big East tournament title on Monday.

The Associated Press Top 25 voters have unanimously slotted the Huskies ahead of the Bruins atop the rankings in each of the last six weekly polls. UConn has held the top spot since opening as the preseason No. 1 team.

“Honestly, that’s not up to us, that decision’s not up to us,” Rice said about UCLA’s case. ” I think we’re a great team. We’ve done everything we’ve needed to do, and the committee will make its decision. But we’re really not focused on that. Whenever the bracket comes out, we’ll see our path, we’ll see who we need to take on in each round. But that’s what we’re focused on, we’re not really focused on what the committee decides.”

UCLA postgame press conference

Watch the video courtesy of UCLA Athletics below for Close, Rice and Betts’ full thoughts after the victory: