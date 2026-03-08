WATCH: UCLA reserve Eric Freeny talks expanded role

When UCLA head coach Mick Cronin kept Eric Freeny on the bench for nearly the entire game a week ago in a loss at Minnesota, he personally apologized to the budding redshirt freshman reserve for it.

Freeny has since logged 18 minutes apiece in the last two games, including Saturday’s 89-68 road win over crosstown rival USC at Galen Center to close the regular season.

Freeny was a sparkplug, especially in the first half, and finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with a pair of made 3-pointers and five rebounds. He’s logged double-digit minutes in four of the last five games heading into next week’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in Chicago.

“Just got to keep on working,” Freeny said of his expanded role. “I know my time will come, especially with great teammates around me.

“(Cronin) just apologized, simple. I mean, it’s over with. Just to keep on to the next game.”

Eric Freeny press conference

Watch the full video below: