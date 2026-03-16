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X-factors for UCLA women's basketball's NCAA tournament run

Tracy McDannaldby: Tracy McDannald18 minutes agoTracy_McDannald
Gabriela Jaquez Cori Close Big Ten celebration 2
From left: UCLA guards Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, head coach Cori Close and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker in the forefront as the women's basketball team celebrates its Big Ten tournament championship victory over Iowa at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 8, 2026. (Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

We highlights three key areas that could give the UCLA women's basketball team a boost in their run at a national championship.

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