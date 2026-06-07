2027 3-Star Zaquan Linton becomes Colorado's third OL commit

Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes nailed their third offensive lineman in the class of 2027 with the commitment of three-star tackle Zaquan Linton.

Part of the June 5-7 recruitment weekend, Linton announced his decision via social media on Saturday.

The big man stands 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, playing both tackle and guard for Palm Beach Central (Fla.) Current Colorado offensive lineman Xavier Payne, who is from Florida, helped swing Linton’s decision during his visit. Notably, Coach Prime is also from the Sunshine State.

He will be joining fellow ‘27 players Li’Marcus Jones and Jaiden Lindsay as the current O-line commits in the trenches. While his versatility gives him opportunity at multiple positions, time will tell where he fits in for the Buffs.

Entering his senior year, he has already put high-effort plays on film.

With his athleticism and ability to move in space, his playstyle fits Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense. Speed off the ball will be essential. The addition continues to strengthen Colorado’s recruiting class, giving optimism for the future in Boulder.

The Buffs were competing with Miami, Florida, Pittsburgh and Louisville, who also offered Linton.