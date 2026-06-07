2027 EDGE Jovon Pulliam commits to Colorado

Colorado didn’t forget about defense amid its big June 5 official visiting weekend, earning the commitment of 2027 EDGE Jovon Pulliam.

The Hoover High (Ala.) star visited Jacksonville State on May 29 and was supposed to see Appalachian State and Tulane after touring Boulder.

Yet, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound EDGE gave his word to the Buffaloes after seeing the program.

CU assistant director of player personnel Devin Ruffin contacted Pulliam first. Then, linebackers coach Andre’ Hart continued building the relationship into late April, when Pulliam was offered.

He is one of the Black-and-Gold’s five commits from the weekend, as the Buffs’ 2027 class ranks third in the Big 12 with 14 commits.

Pulliam was an All-South Metro First Team selection as a junior, posting 91 tackles, 13 stops for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a kick block. And while he mostly played on the line, he played linebacker when Hoover needed him, thanks to Pulliam’s athleticism and knowledge of his team’s playbook.