2027 RB Steven Alexis commits to the Buffs 

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s first running back commitment in the class of 2027 comes from Steven Alexis.

Playing out of Gibbs High School in Saint Petersburg (Fla.), he recorded 1,113 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2025. Although unranked nationally, he had received offers from Pittsburgh, Illinois and Iowa.

At 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds, he has a similar frame to current Colorado backs Richard Young and Damian Henderson II. Young also hosted Alexis during his visit on the June 5-7 weekend, helping him feel welcomed.

There’s no secret the type of player Marion was looking for: fast and physical. Fitting into the Go-Go offense’s playstyle, Alexis can find the edge and has breakaway speed.

As one of four Florida players recruited by Darius Darden-Box, there has been a large emphasis on the South this offseason. With Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders also being from Florida and having a history of players from the Sunshine State, building those connections has been one of his advantages.

The Buffs still have another recruiting weekend beginning June 12 and will look to continue to add to their class of 2027.