4-Star 2028 Atlanta DL has family ties with forever Buff BJ Green II

Tory Clark watched his older brother Jeffery Clark go from under-the-radar recruit coming out of high school in Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern in 2020 to an eventual Power 4 contributor. After three years at Georgia State, in 2023, the elder Clark was a three-star transfer to Louisville.

Jeffery Clark then closed out his college career as a graduate transfer at Arizona State in 2024, helping the Sun Devils capture the Big 12 Championship and earn an invitation to the College Football Playoff. Over five seasons at the collegiate level, he recorded a total of 129 tackles and nine-and-a-half sacks.

“Tory got to experience some of that (2004 Arizona State run) being around Jeffery,” their father, Jeff Clark told BuffStampede.com. “One of Jeff’s good friends and a high school teammate when he was at McEachern was BJ Green II, who ended up at Colorado. We have spent a lot of time with BJ talking about the Colorado program, asking questions about his experience.

“Our families are pretty close. BJ’s dad and I also talked a lot about the program and what they’re doing. Obviously we will get to Colorado because we want to understand what is really happening with the program there. There has been a lot of change with the staff so we want to see it first-hand.”

Colorado just extended an offer to the four-star 2028 prospect this past Friday.

“Colorado was really exciting,” Jeff Clark added. “I think it caught Tory a little off guard when (Buffaloes assistant) coach (Josh) Niblett offered him. We’re looking forward to it. So we’re ready to go. We’re really excited about it. We are coming to Colorado to take a look in Boulder… definitely.”

Tory Clark played in nine varsity games as a freshman and sophomore at Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy. But what has impressed college coaches most is what he has shown through six recent practices. Clark has four more practices this week to close out spring ball.

Clark has added muscle to his frame in recent months and he now stands 6-foot-4, 275-pounds.

“We just came back from a visit to Chapel Hill and they said Tory has one of the best physiques they’ve ever seen at the high school level,” his father said. “They said he does not look 275. They actually weighed him again. He said that is exactly what GMs want to see.”

Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina, SMU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the other Power 4 programs that have offered Clark early on. He also has seven Group of 5 options currently.

So far, Clark has visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina, SMU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

“A lot of schools were asking for us to come by. We just couldn’t do them all,” his father said. “We basically chose the schools that, for the most part, had already offered so he could learn more about the program.”

Clark plays across Woodward Academy’s defensive line but he is projected to play primarily as a three-technique at the college level.

“I pride myself on my strength, physicality,” Tory Clark said. “I love to be the run stopper in the trenches and I am working on my pass rush. I’m a hard worker. I get after it in practice the same way I get after it in the game.”