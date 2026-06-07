Adam Munsterteiger's BuffStampede Radio Live: Breaking down June 5 OVs, offensive groups

BuffStampede.com football analyst William Gardner and reporter Leopoldo Rivera IV go live to share their thoughts on recent 2027 offensive line commits, and then break down CU’s offensive groups with On3 | Rivals. Gardner and Rivera will review the commits’ film, go through the offense, then take call-ins later in the show. Produced by Oliver Hayes.

To call in, please DM @ocuhayes on Twitter/X/BlueSky, or @oliverhayes.on3 on Instagram to be screened for the link. (Camera or no camera)

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