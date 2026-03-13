ANALYSIS: Colorado tight ends meet the media, plus QB Isaac Wilson shining early on

Leo Rivera IV and Brian Howell shared their thoughts from Boulder on Friday on the Colorado tight ends spring ball day. They both interviewed new position coach Josh Niblett, returning tight end Zach Atkins, and Northern Colorado tight end transfer Fisher Clements. The Buffaloes conducted their sixth practice of spring ball on Friday, and their first scrimmage. Colorado will now take off a week for spring break, before getting back to practice action on March 23.