ANALYSIS: Linebackers day at Colorado, with QB Julian Lewis also joining the media scrums
Adam Munsterteiger and Brian Howell shared their thoughts from Colorado’s Ford Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday, after conducting interviews with new Buffaloes defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve, linebacker transfers Gideon Lampron, Tyler Martinez and Liona Lefau, and quarterback Julian Lewis. The Buffs are now two spring practices in, with the April 11 spring game on the near horizon.