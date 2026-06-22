Buffs add to defensive staff by hiring Virginia Tech's Xavier Adibi

On Monday morning, CBS reported that the Colorado Buffaloes would add to their defensive staff by signing Xavier Adibi.

Adibi will be assistant coaching defensive ends, a position Warren Sapp held at CU in 2025. After Sapp and the Buffs mutually parted ways this offseason, a new hire was needed. Adibi will work alongside coach George Helow and under defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

He previously spent the last four seasons at Virginia Tech as associate linebackers coach, where he played college ball. As part of the 2022 staff hiring, he worked with Marve for two seasons and now will be reunited with him in Boulder.

Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Adibi was a defensive coordinator for Division II Texas A&M Commerce. Impressively, his defense finished the 2021 season with the No. 3 ranked total defense and passing defense.

His unit allowed just 214.9 total yards and 116.9 passing yards per game. The team also finished the year with the No. 5 ranked scoring defense in Division II, only giving up 13.2 points per game.

But it may be what he did before coaching that makes Adibi a lethal addition. After an All-American season in 2007, he was the No. 118 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Being selected in the fourth round, Adibi would play four seasons in the NFL.

Adibi’s playing and coaching experience will add another mind to the mix of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders staff.