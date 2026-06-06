Buffs land commitment of 3-Star IOL Jaiden Lindsay

Over Colorado’s June 5-7 recruiting weekend, the Buffs landed their 10th commitment from the class of 2027 with three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay.

Lindsay was first offered by coach Rashad Rich on February 23. O-line coach Gunnar White, was also involved in the process of recruiting him as well.

Lindsay has remained in contact with the Buffs since then, and made his first trip to Boulder in April. This time around he wasted no time, and announced his official decision via social media on June 5.

Lindsay also held offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Maryland. Ultimately he decided on Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ squad. Playing out of Good Counsel High School (Md.), he is listed at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds entering his senior season.

Lindsay’s film shows his ability to excell in pass protection and have crafty run blocking technique. Primarily playing left guard, his violent playstyle and effort is well fit for Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense.

He will be joining quarterback Andre Adams, receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and tackle Li’Marcus Jones as offensive players in his commitment class.

With another day left to go in Colorado’s recruiting weekend, the Buffs are working hard to continue building their class that is already top 40 in the country.