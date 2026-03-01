BuffStampede.com joins On3

On3 | Rivals is proud to announce that legendary Colorado fan site, BuffStampede.com, has joined the On3 network. For more than 20 years, BuffStampede.com has been the market-leading Colorado fan site and On3 | Rivals couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the BuffStampede.com crew to On3.

“Coach Prime has put Colorado at the center of the college football world, and there’s no better team to cover it than Adam Munsterteiger and his team at BuffStampede.com,” On3 | Rivals CEO Shannon Terry said.

“Adam has owned the Colorado market for decades — Buffs fans know there’s no other option. Bringing BuffStampede.com into the On3 | Rivals network was a priority for us, and pairing Adam’s team with our national resources gives this passionate community everything it needs to keep growing.”

The addition of BuffStampede.com is one of the many moves we at On3 are making to build out the most comprehensive and complete network of market-leading fan sites from coast to coast.

“I couldn’t possibly be more excited about this new venture with On3,” Buffstampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger said.

“Shannon Terry has been a trailblazer and innovator in this space since I got into covering college football and recruiting. The amount of talent on the On3 network right now is simply unmatched in the college football media space. And, frankly, it’s not even close.

“On BuffStampede.com, we will reinvest into the product unlike any other in this market as long as I am at the helm. And I hope that is for a very, very long period of time going forward. On3 … Let’s go!”

Colorado fans can access the premier insider scoop from Munsterteiger and the entire BuffStampede.com crew by joining BuffStampede.com today to get 80% off your first year of premium Colorado coverage!