BuffStampede is on the move to On3, plus spring ball preview
BuffStampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger and senior staff analyst Sean Niehoff discuss why the site has moved to the On3 | Rivals network, and they then break down some key topics leading up to Colorado‘s spring practices, which will be beginning this coming week.
Some of the topics discussed in the show –>
- Most intriguing storyline going into spring practices in Boulder in 2026?
- What are reasonable expectations for Julian “JuJu” Lewis as a redshirt freshman?
- Which returning player are you most anxious to hear about their progress?
- Which newcomers are you most anxious to hear about their performance?
- Most wide open position battles going into spring ball?