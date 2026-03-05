BuffStampede Radio Special: Catching up with forever Buff and media executive Scotty McKnight

BuffStampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger catches up with forever Buff Scotty McKnight, who played at CU between 2006-10. He was the 10th player in NCAA history to catch at least one pass in every game he appeared in, and the sixth to do so without missing any games due to injury (48 games, 49 including the postseason, the NCAA active best at the conclusion of his career; the previous CU record had been 27).

McKnight later spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets before injuries forced him to hang up his cleats and begin a career in Holleywood.

McKnight has followed Colorado redshirt freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis with his GOAT Farm Sports media company for years now. McKnight spoke about that relationship, his background with the Buffs, and more, in a special edition of BuffStampede Radio.