CU Athletics to receive $6 million from Crawfords over next three years

A major gift from long-time Buff backers. Alum Jeff Crawford and his wife Orsi have committed $6 million to support CU Athletics over the next three years, through the Crawford Family Foundation.

According to a press release by the CU Boulder Office of Advancement, half of the Crawford’s gift will go toward the athletic director’s discretionary fund, which is being renamed the George Family Athletic Director’s Fund.

“Time and time again, the Crawford Family Foundation has supported CU student-athletes, and this generous investment is just the latest example,” said director of athletics Fernando Lovo. “I am so grateful to Jeff and Orsi for their unwavering commitment to CU Athletics and to the success of our student-athletes, in competition, in the classroom and in their lives long after they’ve left Boulder.”

Added Chancellor Justin Schwartz: “This investment in CU Athletics reflects a broader commitment to excellence across CU Boulder. A strong, visible athletics program enhances our ability to attract talented students, elevate our national profile and strengthen the overall vitality of our campus.”

The other half of the Crawfords’ gift will support the Crawford Family WHOLE Student-Athlete Program, which was launched in 2021 with support from the Crawford Family Foundation.

A 1990 graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences at CU, Jeff Crawford has sent both of his sons to college in Boulder, with Jack graduating in 2024 and CJ currently studying in the Leeds School of Business.

“Because of my family’s legacy and love for CU, we have decided to give this gift to help CU compete in the extremely competitive landscape that is D1 college athletics,” said Jeff.

“My hope is that this gift inspires others to give — not only to support CU Athletics, but to say thank you to Rick George for all his years of service to the university, both in his role as athletic director and as part of the staff of the national championship football team in 1990. In this new era, we need a village to compete, and that will take donations from many CU supporters at all levels.”