2026 combo guard Amir Jones commits to Colorado MBB

The Colorado men’s basketball program added to its backcourt on Thursday, earning the commitment of 2026 combo guard Amir Jones.

Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Harvard-Westlake High (Studio City, Calif.), announced he was the Buffaloes’ sixth member of their freshmen class on social media. 2026 guard Luke Mirhashemi and forward Chase Hill most recently committed to CU.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Coach (Tad) Boyle has given me,” Jones told BuffStampede. “I plan to compete and work hard every single day, not only to improve myself, but also to help make my teammates better.”

Jones, though unranked, originally committed to Georgia State in September, before the basketball season.

Playing in California’s CIF Southern Section division, he averaged 12 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. He shot 49% from the field and a scorching 43% on 3-pointers, offering a smooth right-handed stroke.

As a four-year varsity player, he was a leader for 27-7 Harvard-Westlake. Jones often guarded opposing teams’ best players.

“I’d describe myself as a winning player first,” Jones said. “I take pride in doing whatever helps my team win: defending, making the right read, creating for others, knocking down shots, rebounding, bringing energy, whatever’s needed.

“I think one of my strengths is being able to impact the game in multiple ways without forcing things. I’m a combo guard that can play on or off the ball, make decisions and compete on both ends. I also feel like my shooting ability opens up my game and allows me to space the floor and attack hard closeouts to put pressure on the rim or get to my mid-range.”

After his season, however, and around a week before the college men’s basketball transfer portal opened, Jones reopened his recruitment. While keeping Georgia State as an option, some mid and high-major programs contacted the guard. But the transfer portal made things hard for Jones, and he had to make a decision fast.

Yet, Colorado and its coaching staff stood out.

Assistant coach Bill Grier, who has led most of CU’s west coast recruiting, reached out to Jones. Once Jones got on his visit, he quickly appreciated not only the chance to play in the Big 12, but also at a school that has produced high-level guards under Boyle. The school’s off-court aspect was important to him, too.

“I felt like Colorado was a place where I could continue to develop, compete at a high level and be surrounded by people who would push me every day,” Jones said. “The relationships, culture, and opportunity all made it feel like the right fit for me.”

Coming from California, Jones also has a prior “connection” with returning senior point guard Barrington Hargress. The two attended Heritage Christian School at the same time. While they didn’t share a varsity court, with Hargress being a senior when Jones was in eighth grade, Jones was often a spectator, and they competed in the school’s morning runs.

Now, they’ll share a college backcourt in the 2025-2026 season.

“My biggest goal is to continue developing in every aspect of my game and grow as both a player and person,” Jones said.

The Buffs have at least one roster spot remaining.