Breaking down the Big 12 tournament and CU's chances (In The Hay Day)

BuffStampede.com reporter Oliver Hayes gives his thoughts on the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament now that the bracket is set. As a No. 11 seed, after going 17-14 overall and 7-11 in the regular season, Tad Boyle‘s Colorado basketball squad will open against 14th-seeded Oklahoma State in the opening round on Tuesday at 7:30 pm (MT) with coverage on ESPN+. The tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., again this year.