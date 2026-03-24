Colorado MBB gets commitment from Australian F Goc Malual

March hasn’t been all bad for the Colorado Buffaloes; they just earned a commitment from Australian forward Goc Malual.

The 20-year-old took to social media on Monday evening, or Tuesday afternoon for him, to announce that he is taking his talent to Boulder next year. CU assistant Nate Tomlinson, who hails from Down Under, helped lead Malual’s recruitment.

Glory to God as I proudly announce my commitment to Colorado. Grateful to Coach Boyle, Coach Tomlinson, and Sean Tribe for their belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to grow and elevate my basketball journey. pic.twitter.com/lA4djr0S3x — GOC (@GocMalual) March 24, 2026

The 6-foot-9 forward is currently on the NBL’s Sydney Kings, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in eight appearances. Before then, Malual played seven games in the NBL1 East, averaging 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds with the Sydney Comets. He also competed with Australia in the 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup (4.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG).

At his height, Malual uses a lanky frame and solid athleticism to impact the game in gritty ways. He appears to be a versatile defender with the potential to guard all positions and protect the rim. He also seems to be a solid rebounder on both ends of the floor.

While Malual’s offensive game is less developed in terms of putting the ball on the deck, he is intriguing in other areas. He is a solid screen-setter and has a high motor. When getting the ball down low, Malual appears to be a strong finisher who likes to dunk, with developing post play. Tape is lacking on his jumpshot, though the mechanics seem smooth.

Malual joins three-star forward Rider Portela in CU’s 2026 freshmen class.

However, the only graduating player on Colorado’s roster is center Elijah Malone, and no Buff has announced plans to enter the transfer portal, which opens on April 7. With Tad Boyle‘s oversigning, at least one current player will have to depart.

Not including Malone, the Buffs’ frontcourt holds junior Bangot Dak, sophomore Sebastian Rancik, freshman Alon Michaeli, freshman Fawaz “Tacko” Ifaola and redshirt-freshman Leonardo Van Elswyk.