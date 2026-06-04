Colorado completes 2026-27 roster with 3-star C Eric Jacobsen

The Colorado Buffaloes put the finishing touches on their roster for the 2026-2027 season, signing 6-foot-11 big man Eric Jacobsen on June 3.

The three-star center officially visited Boulder on June 1 before giving his word. He joins transfers Noah Feddersen (NDSU), Justin Neely (UNC-G, Albany) and David Gomez (Charlotte) in the front court, along with freshmen Goc Malual, Rider Portela and Chase Hill.

That bunch replaces Elijah Malone (graduated), Bangot Dak (Vanderbilt) and Sebastian Rancik, as well as some young departures.

Looking at Jacobsen, the brother of 7-foot-4 Purdue junior Daniel Jacobsen, he will sport a different Black-and-Gold after spending his last two seasons at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He didn’t have the best time, tearing his ACL as a junior and returning mid-way through his senior season. Naturally, his averages weren’t what he aimed for, hence his late signing for a 2026 recruit.

Before his injury, however, he averaged 10.0 points and 8.4 points per game in 32 games at La Cueva (New Mexico) High as a sophomore. And afterwards, he averaged 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in EYBL play this past spring.

Standing 6-foot-11, Jacobsen showed off his interior presence, posting up and swatting some shots. Yet, his 3-point stroke arguably stands out the most, as his film is full of long-range jumpers. Head coach Tad Boyle has emphasized the importance of frontcourt versatility in past seasons.

Now that summer workouts are underway, all 15 roster spots are now filled; five returners (one walk-on), three transfers and seven freshmen (one walk-on).