Forward Chase Hill commits to Tad Boyle, Colorado

45 years after longtime basketball coach Bob Hill recruited Tad Boyle to Kansas, his grandson, Chase, is set to play his freshman season under Boyle at Colorado.

Hill, a 6-foot-7, unranked forward from TMI-Episcopal School in San Antonio, Texas, committed to the Black-and-Gold on Monday.

“I look at him as a developmental guy,” Boyle said in the school’s press release. “He’s just looking for an opportunity, and we provided one here, so we’ll see where it goes, kind of on a year-to-year basis, but obviously, we’re like that with most of the players in today’s world. I don’t know how much he’ll play as a freshman, but he’s got great size and skill and great character from a great family, which fits a lot of the things we look for in players.”

Helping his school to a runner-up finish in the 2026 Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Class 6A State Tournament, Hill averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season (per MaxPreps). He added 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 46% from the field, 38% from deep (on nearly six 3-point attempts per game) and 75% from the charity stripe.

Naturally, Hill had some non-Division-I looks. Several schools reached out at the Division-II and Division-III levels.

“I would say I’m pretty versatile with my size. I can defend guards, but I can also defend bigs on the defensive side of the ball,” Hill told BuffStampede. “Then, offensively, I think I’m pretty capable of doing kind of whatever the coach needs me to do. I can handle the ball, I can pass the ball, I can shoot it a little bit, I can finish around the rim, whatever the coach needs me to do, and I’m going to be willing to do that.”

Then, Colorado stepped in.

“I’m kind of an unknown guy,” Hill said. “I don’t have a lot of other people recruiting me. But Colorado just opened their arms, and they were willing to give me an opportunity, and I was just very grateful for that.”

Hill mentioned that his strongest trait was being able to play different roles on a game-to-game basis. Amid his school’s 21-8 season, Hill shifted between being a spot-up shooter and a more ball-dominant player. Defensively, he had an array of matchups; sometimes he’d see guards, other times he’d see big men.

The ability to bend as a player stood out for Colorado. And it’s something that runs in Hill’s “basketball” family, with his father, Cameron, a successful college women’s basketball coach at the D-III level.

“I’ve been learning this game since I was old enough to actually understand it,” Hill said. “So I think my dad, being a coach, has just always taught me to play basketball the right way and move the ball, and that kind of stuff. Just the simple stuff that’s really important to coaches, usually.”

Along with Hill’s high school production and versatility, it, of course, helped having the connection to Boyle. The 63-year-old Boyle recalled knowing Hill before he could even walk.

Yet, Colorado still had to fit Hill. And it did. From seeing the Flatirons for the first time to seeing Big 12 facilities to meeting an incredibly friendly program, Hill enjoyed it all.

Now, he looks forward to what he can do this upcoming season.

“When I thought about Colorado, and kind of the reason why I want to go there, it’s the highest level of basketball, and I’m just going to get to be in practice every single day, and be in the weight room every single day with guys who are at the highest level,” Hill said. “I’m just looking to get as much better as I possibly can, and I think just being in practice every day and going against these top recruits, and being in the weight room with this top program is just going to help me so much.”

The Buffs have at least two roster spots left to fill.