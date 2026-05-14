2026 G Luke Mirhashemi offers team-oriented mindset for Colorado

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle prioritizes “team-first” players.

And there doesn’t seem to be anyone who personifies that label more than 2026 guard Luke Mirhashemi, who committed to the Buffaloes on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 guard from Corona del Mar High School (Newport Beach, Calif.) is his school’s most winningest player in boys’ basketball history and the program’s all-time assist leader.

“(I’m a) little bit of a combo guard, left-handed,” Mirhashemi told BuffStampede.com. “My main thing is facilitating, getting others involved. And then I think defensively, like versatility, I think that’s also where I can impact the game.”

Playing four years of varsity basketball at Corona del Mar, Mirhashemi was part of some competitive teams in the CIF-SS Open Division. And each season, the Sea Kings got better. With Mirhashemi leading the charge this past year, averaging 10 points and 6.6 assists per game as a senior, Corona del Mar went 27-4 overall and 12-0 in their respective league.

With the reputation Corona del Mar holds, boasting solid year-to-year records, Mirhashemi’s unselfish feel for the game was honed within the school’s system.

“I would say just being able to execute like scouting reports or the sets that my coaches have wanted to run in the past, the detail (makes me stand out),” Mirhashemi said. “At the high school level, our program is kind of a step up on other schools.”

While unranked, Mirhashemi’s selfless skillset garnered Division I interest. West Coast schools such as Cal State Fullerton and UC San Diego reached out, and even some on the East, such as Lehigh.

Then, Colorado came calling.

“The thing about CU that stood out was it’s the highest level of basketball. The Big 12 is, in my opinion, the best conference,” Mirhashemi said. “(CU has) an incredible coaching staff, very experienced players who I think are just going to push me, and I’ll be able to learn from not only the coaches, but the players as well. I think it was just the best place for me to help me to come and just develop.”

With assistant coach Bill Grier having connections in the Western part of the country, and Boyle mentioning that CU needs practice players alongside big pickups earlier this offseason, “things just aligned” for Mirhashemi’s commitment. The coaching staff saw value in Mirhashemi’s prioritization of his teammates and winning basketball.

“I’m just gonna get in there, try and get better every day, and just try and help the team win in whatever way I can,” Mirhashemi said. “That could be bench energy, that could be pushing people in practice. You never know whatever that role is, but that’s what I’m there to do. Just help the team win in whatever way I can.”

He joins three-star forward Rider Portela and Australian commits Alex Dickeson and Goc Malual in CU’s freshman class, leaving at least three roster spots open.