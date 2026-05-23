NBA Buffs: White earns All-Defensive, Mosley on the move

While the NBA’s conference finals are unfolding, all of Colorado’s NBA alumni have been figuring out the end of the season.

Several of them made the playoffs. Former Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley (1997-01) and Tristan da Silva (2020-24) lost to the Detroit Pistons in seven games. Jabari Walker (2021-22) and the Philadelphia 76ers sent Derrick White (2015-17) and the Boston Celtics packing before losing to the New York Knicks in round two. KJ Simpson (2021-24) and the Denver Nuggets lost in the opening round to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the season’s end, however, Mosely has been on the move, now the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed with the organization on Monday. White also added to his career accolades, picking up his third NBA All-Defensive team selection, the first First-Team honors of his career.

Here’s a closer look at how the Buffs’ big league hoopers and coaches did this past year:

Jamahl Mosley – New Orleans Pelicans

2025-2026 Record: No. 8 in East, 45-37

After pushing the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons to seven games in the first round, where Mosley fueled the Orlando Magic by showing them their college highlights before the series, the 47-year-old was fired on May 4. The Magic once held a 3-1 lead.

He finished 189-221 in five seasons with Orlando, holding the third-most all-time coaching wins in the organization’s history. The Magic made the playoffs the last three seasons of his tenure, losing in the first round of all three.

Yet, Mosley, respected for his defensive-minded teams that “play the right way,” found himself at the head of the New Orleans Pelicans on May 18, signing a five-year deal.

He is inheriting a roster that went 26-56 last season and will be without a first-round pick after trading for soon-to-be sophomore forward Derik Queen a year ago. Being named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team with fellow teammate Jeremiah Fears, Mosley has several young stars and veterans, such as Zion Williamson.

BREAKING: The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring Jamahl Mosley as the franchise's new head coach on a five-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Mosley accepts the Pelicans job after five seasons in Orlando where he guided the Magic to three consecutive playoff berths. pic.twitter.com/MBjDpVG0ra — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 18, 2026

Derrick White – Boston Celtics

Averages: 77 games (34.1 MP), 16.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.4 APG – 39.4/32.7/90.2

White’s and the No. 2 Celtics’ season ended in seven games, falling to the No. 7 76ers. While Boston had several issues against Philly, White continued his cold shooting year, shooting just 32.1% in the series.

Despite the tough season in terms of putting the ball in the hoop, White had one of his best at keeping opponents from completing the same objective. The 31-year-old, once again leading the league’s guards in blocks per game (1.4), was selected to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team for the first time in his career. He’s made three All-Defensive teams in his NBA tenure.

White’s contract runs through the 2028-2029 season.

Derrick White put on a defensive master class this season and earned himself NBA All-Defensive First Team honors ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/EBtbWOjLDx — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 23, 2026

Tristan da Silva – Orlando Magic

Averages: 77 games (24.7 MP), 9.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG – 45.0/37.4/88.4

With a jump in averages and efficiency, da Silva, who started 38 games this season, had a successful sophomore campaign. While playing a smaller role in the playoffs, seeing 15.3 minutes per game, da Silva made Orlando’s playoff rotation after not seeing time a season ago. He scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in a Game 6 loss.

In the middle of a multi-year contract, da Silva has a long offseason ahead of him. With no major international events this summer, he likely won’t be suiting up until next NBA season.

Jabari Walker – Philadelphia 76ers

Averages: 64 games (11.9 MP), 4.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.5 APG – 45.5/33.7/73.5

Walker was the lone NBA Buff to make it out of the NBA playoffs’ first round, handing White and the Celtics a first-round loss. Playing less than five minutes a game in the playoffs, only appearing in six of the Sixers’ 11 contests as they got swept by the Knicks, Walker didn’t have a large role.

Yet, the 23-year-old forward played himself into a standard contract in late February, ensuring him a spot in Philly for another season.

Cody Williams – Utah Jazz

Averages: 67 games (24.3 MP), 8.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.0 APG – 46.8/21.4/70.6

Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (2023-24) had a much better season than as a rookie, seeing far more opportunity. With the Jazz experiencing several injuries after the trade deadline, Williams saw over 30 minutes a night from the start of February to the season’s end. While Utah rarely won, giving it the second pick in this upcoming NBA draft, Williams’ averages continued to jump.

Colorado’s lone one-and-done, getting selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 draft, is a huge part of the future in Salt Lake City. While it took him until March to score over 20 points in a game this season, he exploded for 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 15. He scored over 20 points in five more contests in the final month of the season, including a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Williams’ jumpshooting and maturity are still figuring themselves out, but with his lengthy frame and advanced athleticism, he still has potential to tap into on both sides of the court.

KJ Simpson – Denver Nuggets

Averages: 20 games (12.9 MP), 4.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 2.2 APG – 34.3/30.9/61.1

Starting the year with the team that drafted him, the Charlotte Hornets, Simpson found himself back in Colorado by the end. He signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 19, keeping him with the organization for next season, too.

Playing eight games with Denver’s G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, Simpson averaged 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 46.7% shooting from the field. He saw nearly 36 minutes per contest.

Nique Clifford – Sacramento Kings

Averages: 75 games (25.1 MP), 8.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.4 APG – 41.8/33.3/72.2

The Sacramento Kings’ 2025 first-round pick, Nique Clifford (2020-23), was one of their lone bright spots this past season. Going 22-60, finishing 14th in the West and earning the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft, Clifford broke into the Kings’ starting lineup in January.

Highlighted by a 30-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 7, Clifford posted several scoring games with more than 20 points.