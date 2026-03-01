NBA Buffs clash in Denver, Walker signed to standard contract

The 2025-26 Colorado Buffaloes boast a few names with NBA potential. But six former Buffs are currently making their way in the big leagues.

Most notably for Colorado locals, guard KJ Simpson (2021-24) signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 19. And a few days later, some lucky CU fans got to watch the young buck clash with the oldest former Buff that’s currently in the NBA, Derrick White (2015-17), and the Boston Celtics right down the road in Ball Arena.

Simpson slammed home a fastbreak dunk following a steal for the highlight of the affair. He accompanied the jam with four rebounds and four assists as White lost to his home state’s team, 103-84. The 31-year-old guard scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists and had three swats in the affair.

KJ Simpson doing what he does 😤 ⚡️



— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) February 26, 2026

“That’s amazing,” current Colorado point guard Barrington Hargress told Mark Johnson on the weekly CU Basketball Coaches Show when asked about Simpson, whom he grew up playing against. “I’m so happy for him.”

Before Simpson signed with Denver, forward Jabari Walker (2020-22) upgraded his two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers to a standard one a few days prior. The 23-year-old signed a two-year extension worth $3.35 million.

The other three NBA Buffs, all rookies or second-years, are still carving out their roles on their respective teams.

Here’s a closer look at how Colorado’s alumni are performing on basketball’s highest stage this season:

Derrick White – Boston Celtics

Averages: 57 games (34.3 Min.), 17.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.7 APG – 39.2/32.7/89.3

Despite the road loss to Simpson and the Nuggets, “The Buffalo” and the 39-20 Celtics sit second in the Eastern Conference. White made four 3-pointers, dished seven assists and had two blocks in a 148-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

White’s most recent showing at TD Garden is somewhat lighter than what he’s been doing amid a career year. With Celtics star Jayson Tatum yet to play this season due to a torn Achilles, White has stepped up in the largest role he’s received since being at CU. While averaging career-highs across the board, he’s continued his defensive prowess with 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Speculation about Tatum’s potential return, with Boston holding the second seed in the East, has garnered momentum toward a title push for White and the 2024 NBA champions.

The two-way guard, despite a down year shooting the ball from deep (32.7% on 8.7 3PA), has been a common name around the Buffs’ practices. Not only is his story one to learn from, coming from Division II and redshirting at CU, but many of Tad Boyle’s athletic wings have mentioned “D-White” as someone they’re trying to emulate due to his 3-and-D play.

#CUBuffs freshman G Ian Inman says the coaching staff has compared him to Klay Thompson, Landry Shamet and Derrick White:



— Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) October 10, 2025

White is currently signed with Boston through 2027-28, with a player-option for the 2028-29 season. His deal is worth four years, $125.9 million.

Tristan da Silva – Orlando Magic

Averages: 53 games (23.1 Min.), 8.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.3 APG – 42.5/37.8/86.4

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (2020-24) is doing slightly better in his second year removed from being with the Buffs. The 31-27 Magic are on the same trend, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference after finishing in the same place last season. Most recently, da Silva had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in a 113-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

While not overly booming, the 2024 No. 18 overall pick has been pleasing to watch for Orlando fans. Carrying his playstyle from CU to the league, the 6-foot-8 da Silva has stood out for his consistent play on both ends while shooting 37.8% from deep on 4.1 3-point attempts per night.

With da Silva signed to a four-year, $17.57 million deal, the Magic have exercised their club option on da Silva for next year and will have the option for the 2027-28 season. He will be a restricted free agent in 2028-29.

Cody Williams – Utah Jazz

Averages: 45 games (20.1 Min.), 5.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.9 APG – 46.6/21.9/59.0

In an interesting situation in Utah, where the NBA is doing all it can to prevent tanking, forward Cody Williams (2023-24) has taken a small step forward after a tough rookie season. While still seeing around 20 minutes per night, Williams has been far more efficient from the field and as a driver. And his weight and strength gain have been commended for the on-court results.

While Colorado’s first-ever one-and-done has more or less disappointed at the next level, falling under the radar, Williams should see more time down the stretch of the season with all of Utah’s injuries and procedures. He’s seen 25 or more minutes in four of his last five appearances, and recently went viral for a poster dunk against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 26.

Cody Williams drives and SLAMS IT 🔥



— NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2026

Utah exercised its club option for next year with the option to do so for the 2027-28 season. Williams will be an RFA in 2028-29. Williams is signed to a four-year, $24.9 million deal.

Jabari Walker – Philadelphia 76ers

Averages: 50 games (11.9 Min.), 3.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.5 APG – 40.0/28.6/72.3

While in a smaller role in Philly than in the first few years that Walker saw with the Portland Trail Blazers, the former second-rounder has played himself into a standard contract. Walker said in his opening media availability with the team that a standard contract was the goal, and that he didn’t foresee himself being on a two-way contract.

So far, Walker’s 33-26 76ers sit sixth, a spot above da Silva’s Magic, in the East. With Walker’s rebounding and defense, even his 11.9 minutes per game at the power forward position have been crucial for the Sixers. He posted a double-double against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 2, 2025.

KJ Simpson – Denver Nuggets

Averages: 16 games (15.3 Min.), 5.6 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 2.7 APG

Simpson had some decent games in his rookie and sophomore years with the Charlotte Hornets, who are ninth in the East, and their G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm. Yet, at 6-foot-2, the former second-rounder failed to find his way into Charlotte’s plans after it traded for Coby White, further packing the guard room; it used Simpson’s vacant two-way spot on a frontcourt player instead.

With Nuggets rookie Spencer Jones earning a standard contract, Denver had room to sign Simpson, who currently sits behind Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett on the depth chart. The former Buffs guard made his debut against Portland and scored a basket, five days before taking on White and Boston.

Nique Clifford – Sacramento Kings

Averages: 57 games (22.2 Min.), 6.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.8 APG

While in-state rival Colorado State holds more bragging rights when it comes to Nique Clifford (2020-23) than Colorado does, some people like to wonder about those who parted ways.

Well, after being selected No. 24 overall in the most recent draft, Clifford is starting to figure things out for the injury-ridden, last-place Sacramento Kings. He’s seen a jump in minutes due to a Zach LaVine injury and moves at the trade deadline, and is getting the opportunities to flash the player he showcased in Fort Collins. With eyes on what the offseason holds, Clifford’s development is among the Kings’ top priorities.