Colorado reportedly set to participate in 2026 Acrisure Series

After taking home some hardware in the event last season, Colorado is returning to the Acrisure Series in 2026, per Jon Rothstein.

It is also the second consecutive year that Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes will appear in a Multi-Team Event (MTE) instead of a traditional invitational tournament. CU last saw an invitational in 2024, going 1-2 but notably upsetting Dan Hurley‘s Huskies in the Maui Invitational.

Source: Utah State, Oregon State, Colorado, and Washington State are in the 2026 Acrisure Series this November in Palm Springs.



Other confirmed teams in the event:



USC

Saint Louis

South Carolina

Stanford

Arizona State

Grand Canyon

Nevada

Santa Clara



Matchups are still TBD. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 7, 2026

The MTE’s matchups are still to be determined, leaving a road trip to Providence and a home contest against in-state rival Colorado State as CU’s only set opponents for next season. The details for those affairs are being figured out.

So, Colorado could play any of the other 11 squads in the field. Arizona State is the only other Big 12 team, though former Pac-12 rivals USC, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State will also be travelling to Palm Springs in late November. The other teams competing will be Utah State, Saint Louis, South Carolina, Grand Canyon, Nevada and Santa Clara.

With Saint Louis playing in the event, it could end up that the Black-and-Gold play former Buff Alon Michaeli.

Either way, the teams will be divided into three different fields: the Classic, Holiday Classic and Holiday Invitational.

Last season, CU beat San Francisco and Washington, winning the 2025 Acrisure Holiday Classic Series. Former Colorado big man Bangot Dak won the series’ Most Valuable Player. Iowa won the Classic, and Tulsa won the Holiday Invitational.