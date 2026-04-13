Colorado MBB returners give back with Hoop It Up collaboration

The four confirmed returning members of the Colorado men’s basketball team celebrated by giving back to the Denver community on Sunday.

Junior Barrington Hargress and the freshmen trio of Jalin Holland, Ian Inman and Josiah Sanders collaborated with Hoop It Up for a sponsored NIL event at The Courts in Northglenn, Colorado. Alongside Hoop It Up’s all-day 3-on-3 tournament, the players ran a development clinic for kids ages 8 to 14 in the morning. And there was a 3-point contest, where the winner got to compete against the players.

“It’s good to be here with my teammates,” Hargress said at the event. “Anytime you get to help out with the community and give back to basketball, it’s always good.”

The event has been part of a new direction for Hoop It Up, a 3-on-3 basketball organization that began in 1989. While the league has always had NBA interest, the league’s owner and NBA Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett, is getting the college game involved in the era of NIL. Big Ticket Sports CEO George Daniel shared that Colorado is the second program that Hoop It Up has worked with, after Iona.

Teaching the kids

For the first several hours of the event, the four Buffs shared their skills with the local kids.

With at least a dozen children at each of the six available hoops, and the CU players walking around, they worked on all the fundamentals.

Colorado guard Ian Inman watches youth players perform between-the-legs dribbles against cones at The Courts on April 12, 2026, in Northglenn, Colorado. (Photo by Oliver Hayes)

For Inman, he was occupied the whole time. From jumping-jack circles to full-effort drill exemplifications to hyping up those a decade younger than him, a smile barely left his face. While the 6-foot-6 wing towered over, his energy was no different than that of those looking up at him.

“I hope kids look up to me in the future,” Inman said. “Right now, I just try setting a good example. Ultimately, they can take some stuff from my game. Helping them out, it’s always been good.”

For the Colorado native Sanders, who has helped with past camps in the area and has regularly trained at The Courts, the event was special. Of course, many were excited to see the hometown kid. Yet, Sanders was just as excited to see familiar faces and build on existing relationships.

“(A kid from a prior camp) was hooping earlier, and he came up to me. Was like, ‘Josiah, you remember me? And I was just like, ‘Yeah, I do remember you,'” Sanders said with a grin. “It’s been a whole year, but the fact that the kid remembers that means a lot to me, because that shows that I’m leaving a positive impact.”

After the youth players learned from the different Buffs and built friendships, there was nary a shirt or jersey without some ink on it. Everyone made sure to get an autograph.

“I feel like it’s a good event overall,” Sanders said. “I was just talking to one of the parents, and just talking about how it’s bigger than basketball. I really just connected with the younger generation, being able to pass wisdom down, whether that’s on the court or off the court, and just connect with them on a deeper level.”

Colorado guard Barrington Hargress signs a basketball for a child at The Courts on April 12, 2026, in Northglenn, Colorado. Players signed autographs during the entire event. (Photo by Oliver Hayes)

The 3-point shootout

Following the clinic, it was time for Hargress, Holland, Inman and Sanders to go toe-to-toe with the gym’s top shooter: former Colorado State and Nebraska Wesleyan guard Nick Bassett. The Colorado Springs native, now 24, calmly laced 12 of the 25 3-point shots on his first go in the 70-second time frame.

“I’ve been shooting the basketball since I was 3 years old,” Bassett said. “So that’s probably why I can shoot the ball a little bit. Long time. I’m old now.”

Naturally, the Buffs had to decide who was going to face Bassett. They all did a competitive first run, with Inman and Hargress tying with 15 made 3s. Hargress won the five-shot tie-breaker, making him the man to match up with Bassett.

Hargress went first. He hit 14 of his shots.

Then, it was the nonchalant Bassett’s turn. Surpassing his first score, he tied Hargress’s score of 14, sending the Buffs into a frenzy.

Colorado teammates Ian Inman (far left), Josiah Sanders (left), Barrington Hargress (right) and Jalin Holland (far right) jump around at The Courts on April 12, 2026, in Northlenn, Colorado. They were reacting to Nick Bassett tying Hargress in the 3-point shootout. (Photo by Oliver Hayes)

With the momentum of forcing a tie-breaker, Bassett outshot Hargress on the final five shots. Hargress embraced Bassett, both smiling, before and after the shootout.

“I don’t know, probably the fourth rack, hit a couple in a row,” said Bassett, recalling when he thought he could win. “But just keep shooting until you make them. I don’t have a recipe to be honest with you.”

Colorado guard Barrington Hargress (left) and Nick Bassett dap up after Bassett tied Hargress at The Courts on April 12, 2026, in Northglenn, Colorado. Bassett won the tie-breaker. (Photo by Oliver Hayes)

On top of beating out Hargress, Hoop it Up sent Bassett home with $1,000 in reward money.

“He can shoot the s–t out of the ball,” Bassett said of Hargress, who shot 48.1% from the 3-point line this past season.