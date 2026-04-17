Colorado signs NDSU center Noah Feddersen

Colorado officially has its first transfer portal pickup of the offseason in Noah Feddersen.

News broke that the former North Dakota State big man signed with the Buffaloes on Thursday night. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound center, rated a three-star transfer (OVR: No. 359; C: No. 38), had an official visit to Boulder last week.

Feddersen, a Wisconsin native, spent four seasons with the Bison before hitting the transfer portal, redshirting as a freshman. Improving each year, he averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game during his 2025-2026 campaign, shooting 51.5% from the floor. While an inside presence, Feddersen has some perimeter game, occasionally working off the dribble and shooting 35.3% on 1.7 3-point attempts per night in his career.

He fell out of the starting lineup midway through his junior season, starting just 16 games, yet Feddersen played the most minutes of any NDSU big man (21.2 minutes per game). And he still produced, earning the Summit League Sixth Man of the Year award for his role on the 27-8 Bison. He was named to the All-Tournament team after they punched their ticket to March Madness with a conference tournament championship.

Now, Feddersen joins a roster with just four confirmed returners, and all are guards: Barrington Hargress, Jalin Holland, Josiah Sanders and Ian Inman. The lone frontcourt player who could still return, redshirt-freshman Leonardo Van Elswyk, is still deciding on his next move.

CU does have three incoming freshmen in guards Rider Portela and Alex Dickeson, and forward Goc Malual.

The Buffs currently have five more roster spots to fill.

Tad Boyle’s thoughts

With every frontcourt player besides Van Elswyk already out the door, and just Malual coming in, Feddersen is the first step in replacing all of Colorado’s production from last season. Elijah Malone is graduating, and Bangot Dak, Sebastian Rancik, Alon Michaeli and Fawaz “Tacko” Ifaola all entered the transfer portal.

CU head coach Tad Boyle addressed that in a press release from the school on Friday:

“We need front-court players next year to step in and play,” Boyle said. “Noah has experience, and to me, most importantly, he’s got experience for a winning program, and he has produced.”

Still, Feddersen stood out to Boyle for reasons beyond his height and experience. With his shooting stroke and ability to drive the ball, he may offer some versatility within CU’s offense.

“Noah’s got really good skills for a big guy,” Boyle continued in the release. “He can put the ball on the floor, he can shoot it and he understands the game. He’s got a great feel, which is something that’s hard to coach, so we’re really excited about him and he’s going to be a key component for our team next year.”

Another official visit is lined up

With lots more work to be done this offseason, reports from LeagueRDY’s Sam Kayser say that Utah freshman forward Kendyl Sanders has an official visit to Colorado on Monday or Tuesday.

The visit is the last of five official visits Sanders has lined up: UC Santa Barbara (Thursday), Mississippi State (Friday), St. John’s (Saturday) and Cincinnati (Sunday).

VISIT NEWS: Utah freshman Kendyl Sanders tells @LeagueRDY he’s set the following visits:



UC Santa Barbara: today

Mississippi State: Friday

St. John’s: Saturday

Cincinnati: Sunday

Colorado: Monday or Tuesday



The talented 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.2PPG and 3.1RPG this season.… pic.twitter.com/tuMC8S0pvK — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 15, 2026

A three-star recruit out of high school, the 6-foot-8 Sanders averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 20.0 minutes per game this season for the last-place Utes. He shot 44.2% from the floor off the bench, canning 31 of 77 (40.3%) of his 3-pointers. Yet, he shot sub-40% from the free-throw line.

While CU is the last school on Sanders’ visiting list, there may be a connection between him and Hargress. Both grew up in a similar part of California, and they attended high schools within an hour’s drive of each other. Hargress went to Heritage Christian, and Sanders went to St. Bernard before heading to IMG Academy as a senior. Both follow each other on Instagram.

Where transfer Buffs have landed, visited

With nine Buffs out the door, several have already committed to new schools:

Isaiah Johnson – Texas

Fawaz “Tacko” Ifaola – Florida Atlantic

Felix Kossaras – George Washington

Others are still visiting schools:

Bangot Dak – Miami, Oregon, Vanderbilt, SMU

Sebastian Rancik – Kentucky, BYU, Florida State

The rest, unless Malone gets a waiver, are still up in the air: