Tad Boyle speaks on 'under-the-radar' transfer David Gomez

The Colorado men’s basketball program shared that former Charlotte forward David Gomez officially signed with the team on Monday, via press release.

BuffStampede.com wrote about Gomez’s hooping history when his commitment news broke last Thursday. The 6-foot-9 Gomez has spent most of his life playing in Spain, even for their international teams. Yet, he played just two games with the 49ers before injury last season.

CU head coach Tad Boyle noted that Gomez injured his foot in the release, which required surgery and made him an “under-the-radar” prospect this recruiting cycle:

“He played a game and a half for Charlotte, got hurt and had foot surgery, so he didn’t really get a chance to play this year, but he was on the Spanish Under-20 national team and was a key component for them,” Boyle said. “He was pretty much an under-the-radar guy. Sometimes when you get hurt, you’re out of sight, out of mind. But the fact that he had surgery, his foot is going to be healthy, and he’ll be ready to go. It gave us an opportunity to pick up a really talented player.”

While the 22-year-old will be something of a surprise when healthy next season, hoping to prove his talent, Boyle expects his physical attributes to help the Buffs’ frontcourt:

“David is about 6-foot-9, big, strong, and he’s got a 7-foot-3 wingspan, so he’s got really good physical tools,” Boyle said. “He can play and guard both the four and five spot, so his versatility in the front court is going to help us.”

Boyle on Gomez’s recruiting

With Gomez among several international recruits joining the Buffs this season, alongside Australians Goc Malual and Alex Dickeson, Boyle said the program has an eye on non-American recruits. And, there was a previous connection in Gomez’s recruitment.

“We’re always aware of international recruits,” Boyle said. “(CU assistant coach) Nate Tomlinson knew the previous coach at Charlotte (Aaron Fearne, who was let go in March) and had a relationship with him, so we did our homework and moved pretty quickly on him.

Given the Black-and-Gold’s history of international recruiting, it may not be finished venturing overseas this offseason. Colorado has four more roster spots it can fill after Gomez’s recruitment.

Plus, the NCAA ruled that offseason international trips, such as CU’s visit to Australia last summer, are now allowed annually instead of every four years. The program hasn’t announced a trip quite yet; it didn’t do so until June last offseason. But if they have enough money to travel again, the Buffs may take the chance, especially with how the vacation benefited the development of Colorado’s young players and Dickeson’s recruitment.