Tad Boyle on new transfer signee Goc Malual: 'He’s tough and rugged'

BuffStampede.com men’s basketball beat writer Oliver Hayes broke down Goc Malual’s game after he verbally committed to transfer to Colorado a month ago. The 6-foot-9 forward was most recently with the NBL’s Sydney Kings in Australia. And now, since Malual has signed financial aid paperwork with the Buffaloes, head coach Tad Boyle is allowed to publicly talk about his game.

“What stood out to me is his motor,” Boyle said of Malual. “He plays extremely hard and he’s tough and rugged. He can really help our front court in terms of rebounding and defense and can score the ball a little as well.”

The 20-year old Malual is a native of Sydney. He helped Australia’s National Youth Program to a pair of international championship, at the 2023 FIBA U17 Oceania Championship in New Guinea and then in 2024 at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Jordan.

Goc Malual averaged 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks at New Guinea and then 6.7 points and 8.0 boards per game at the Asia Cup.

Most recently in international competition, he averaged 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds to help Australia finish sixth at the 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland.

Goc Malual also had a winning time with the Sydney Kings recently.