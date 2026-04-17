Aqib Talib sending nephew to become a ‘man’ under Coach Prime

NFL blood runs through the veins of Colorado edge Yamil Talib, and those family ties have landed him an opportunity in Boulder.

Yamil Talib’s uncle is Super Bowl 50 Champion Aqib Talib, who spent 12 years in the league as a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro cornerback. Known for attitude and swagger, Aqib Talib pulled no punches on the football field–just gold chains.

Having his best career years as a Denver Bronco, Aqib Talib grew a fondness for the state. Keeping a watchful eye on Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders’ program, he felt Colorado was the right fit for his nephew.

“I love it, man. I love it,” Aqib Talib told BuffStampede. “I love the coaching out here, I love the exposure out here. So that’s why we’re here. He’s trying to get under some great coaches, trying to get that good exposure. I’m glad that Prime came and got him.”

#CUBuffs Deion Sanders links with Aqib Talib, all time great corners. pic.twitter.com/jeRYH8AlZ9 — Leo Rivera IV (@LNR_4) April 11, 2026

Before he was Coach Prime, Sanders spent over a decade as a football analyst and covered Aqib Talib’s career. Respect goes both ways, and Sanders made it very clear how he felt about his fellow NFL veteran.

“I picked [Yamil] just because of my relationship with [Aqib],” Sanders said after the spring game. “I told him, ‘You were so good, we’re cool, and I know you’d never lie to me. When you called me and told me you have a dog, you got somebody that you want to play for me, I didn’t even second-guess it.’”

Yamil Talib finished his reshirt freshman year at Charlotte, having recorded 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. As a true freshman, he started college at Oklahoma State in 2024.

Part of a transfer portal overhaul Colorado had on the defensive line, he comes in at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. Having a lengthy frame to build on, summer strength and conditioning will be important for his development.

“The kid started off a little slow, but he’s going to be in the mix and in the rotation,” Sanders said. “If we played right now, he’d be in the rotation against Georgia Tech. The kid can play, and that last name means something to me.”

Yamil Talib’s only responsibility isn’t football. On his third team in three years, getting settled in will be a priority. Off the field, his uncle desires him to work on character development, and the relationship aspect was a big part of sending him to Boulder.

“We dropped him off a young man. I want him to become a man out here,” Aqib Talib said. “Under Prime, he’s big on that. He’s big on developing the guys and making them learn not only football, but stuff that you’re going to need in life. I think he’s in the right spot to do that.”

Coming off a 3-9 season, the Buffs have a steep hill to climb to reach the top of the conference. Yet, offseason changes, including new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, give optimism that Colorado will be able to turn things around in 2026.

“I’m excited, It’s a great place to be,” Aqib Talib said. “Don’t look too far into those projections. Prime is on a mission, just know that. These boys are gonna do work this year.”