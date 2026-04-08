Black & Gold Weekend Promo: Get 75% off annual subscription to BuffStampede.com

A pivotal year is on tap for Colorado football. Will the Buffaloes‘ crop of 59 newcomers get the Buffaloes back to success, like they enjoyed under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders‘ leadership in 2024? BuffStampede.com will continue to have coverage from every angle, including upcoming recruiting visits, as well as provide leading Colorado men’s basketball coverage. We have an amazing deal for you.

But hurry, because this Black & Gold Weekend flash sale on BuffStampede.com will be ending soon.

Led by publisher Adam Munsterteiger and his industry-leading team of Buff insiders, Colorado fans will stay Inside the Herd with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider scoop, premium analysis and the largest Colorado message board community at a can’t-miss special offer!

It’s easy to see why BuffStampede.com has long been the market leader covering the Colorado Buffaloes with its large and experienced staff.

Adam Munsterteiger, Publisher

The publisher of BuffStampede.com since 2003, Munsterteiger has helped lead the top Colorado site in the market for more than two decades. From written reports to podcasts to recruiting updates to message board tidbits, Munsterteiger has tried to keep Buffs fans as up-to-date on the team as possible. He was one of only two Colorado media members that traveled to cover road games with the Buffaloes prior to Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ arrival in Boulder.

Oliver Hayes, Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

Since Hayes took over Colorado’s men’s basketball beat, he has excelled in his coverage of Tad Boyle’s program. His comprehensive game recaps and overall analysis are among the best in the Big 12 Conference. A former high school basketball standout, Hayes is a gym rat that just loves being around the action. Some day, he will be off to the NBA to cover the league as a beat writer, but for now, Buffs fans are blessed with his coverage.

Leo Rivera IV, Football Beat Writer

A current student at CU, Rivera cut his teeth on Sko Buffs Sports, a student publication at the University of Colorado. He has increased his workload on BuffStampede.com recently by contributing to stories recruiting analysis videos. He also moderates our new “Roundtable” feature.

Sean Niehoff, Senior Staff Writer

Niehoff’s words have been described as football poetry. His ability, with his background in football, allows him to provide strong analysis along with in-depth writing as he previews and recaps Colorado football games throughout the season. Niehoff is also a regular on BuffStampede Radio and part of the “Roundtable,” a new feature on BuffStampede.com at On3.

William Gardner, Football Analyst

A former Buff turned military man turned football coach turned politician turned district attorney turned podcaster, Gardner has experienced life. And he never minces words. He is a weekly contributor to BuffStampede Radio, is our top analyst for BuffStampede Film Room features, and Gardner is a regular contributor to the Inside the Herd message board.

Will Burnett, Staff Contributor

The son of a CU alum, Burnett spent his childhood rooting on the Buffaloes at Folsom Field. He now lives and works in Los Angeles but is consistently providing Buffs in the NFL updates and is also a regular contributor to BuffStampede Radio. Burnett is also part of our “Roundtable” features.

Dane Baron, Board Moderator

A proud CU alum and season-ticket holder, Baron has been helping Munsterteiger moderate the BuffStampede.com premium board for over two decades now. A thankless job, but Dane’s pride for his alma mater is unquestionable. You can find him tailgating before CU games on Franklin Field or see him rooting on the Buffs from his Crawford Club seats at Folsom Field.

Liz Munsterteiger, Photographer/Videographer

The better half in the Munsterteiger marriage, Liz is often on the sidelines or baseline taking pictures of Colorado athletics events. She currently works full-time for the Larimer County Natural Resources, but has extensive experience of capturing Buffs athletics.

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Combining the No. 1 Colorado fan site with the No. 1 network will deliver all Buff fans the ultimate product!

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven BuffStampede reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— The largest and most informative Colorado message board community!

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and insiders.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of BuffStampede’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all of BuffStampede’s premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!