Colorado's 'family' culture kept Hargess, freshmen trio in Boulder

While much of Colorado’s roster left for the transfer portal, four Buffs felt returning to Boulder was “only right.”

Junior guard Barrington Hargress and the freshmen trio Jalin Holland, Josiah Sanders and Ian Inman are all set to wear the Black-and-Gold next season.

“(It means) everything,” Holland said at CU’s recent NIL collaboration with Hoop It Up. “The coaching staff brought us back, so for me, it meant everything.”

For Colorado, keeping Hargress, Holland, Sanders and Inman for the long haul was a goal before they even set foot on campus. With what they offered in year one with the team, it only offered more incentive.

Hargress was the team’s floor general, posting 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game while improving his shooting splits and posting the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the Big 12. Holland (4.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG) and Sanders (4.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG) brought energy, breaking into the starting lineup midway through the season; Holland looks to be CU’s top perimeter defender next season, while Sanders hopes to tap into his facilitating skills from high school, expecting the ball in his hands more. Inman (4.1 PPG, 1.0 RPG) showed off his shooting stroke, hitting 36.7% of his 3-pointers as a freshman, and is working to round out his 3-and-D impact.

In the press release sharing the return of the freshmen, head coach Tad Boyle commended the group for their toughness.

Yet it wasn’t just the coaches who kept the talented quartet of players around, nor an expected increase in men’s basketball spending; it was each other.

While each player has spent just one year in Boulder, the three freshmen became close with Hargress, sharing the backcourt. And like past Colorado teams, the bunch is starting to feel like “family.”

The group has become such great friends that when Hargress makes his daily call home to his father, Barry, he always mentions how bonded they are.

“He tells me every day that they’re acting like a family,” Barry Hargress told BuffStampede. “Him and the three kids who coming back have gotten very close since the end of the season, since all of them made the decision to come back. So they’re spending more time together. And when you spend more time together, it’s easier to root for somebody who you like, who you know. They really like each other. So that’s going to be very important.”

The relationships the players have built are ones they hope to keep long after college. And for Hargress, that was something he couldn’t be without.

“He wanted to be part of a family. That was his main thing. He didn’t want to just be a mercenary,” Barry Hargress continued. “He wanted to be part of a family, and Colorado is known for being a family.”

Beyond the players, their literal families have also gotten closer. Hargress’s father shared that he chats weekly with Holland’s father. The Sanders family, making the trek up from Denver, attended every home game and always kept high spirits and encouragement, even during the down parts of a season that CU finished 11th in the Big 12; they were occasionally hosts for hungry Buffaloes basketball players.

The Boulder and Denver communities also added to that aspect. Hargress’s dad said the kids in Hargress’s Colorado neighborhood recognize the star point guard. And several parents thanked the different Buffs for their “loyalty” to Colorado at the kids’ clinic during the Hoop It Up event, specifically Sanders, who grew up in the state.

“They know the world today, where a lot of kids are leaving, and a lot of people appreciate that we came out and said that we’re coming back,” Sanders said. “For me, that’s a big part, just the loyalty piece. Like, these are my people. That’s my community that I built. And just to be able to continue playing basketball in that community means a lot.”

Colorado students have also shown love to their classmates on campus since their return announcements. Inman recalled the respect he and the others saw when they went to play pickup at the CU Rec Center, saying it has fired him up to get back to work.

With the Colorado community behind four close-knit players, the program is hopeful for a better performance in the Big 12 next season; they have their eyes on a March Madness bid. They hope that Hargress’s father is correct that a bonded team can bring more fans to the CU Events Center. And with at least six roster spots open this summer, the Buffs hope some transfer portal targets have the same values.

“Choosing to play my senior year here, that shows a lot,” Hargress said of his decision. “I really love it here. I love the coaching staff. I love the community. So, yeah, it was a no-brainer decision for me, and I just think that now it’s just time for us to make a big tournament run.”