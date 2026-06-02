Checking on 2027 CU commit Davon Dericho before official visit

Some time has passed since Killian High (Fla.) star Davon Dericho gave his word to the Colorado Buffaloes in February.

And in less than two weeks, on the June 12 weekend, the 2027 three-star cornerback will be on campus for an official visit.

“Yeah, it’s confirming that the fit is for me,” the 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect told BuffStampede. “I want to be able to meet the guys that are on campus and let them know that I’m home, I ain’t going nowhere.”

At the moment, Dericho’s recruitment remains open. The Florida native mentioned potential official visits to Pittsburgh, Florida State and USF. He also toured Wake Forest with his high school.

Yet, Dericho is committed to the Black-and-Gold for a reason; CU football’s director of recruiting, Darius Darden-Box, and cornerbacks coach, Aaron Fletcher, have maintained a relationship with Dericho that other schools haven’t. Coach Box checks on Dericho every day, and even went out to visit him and watch him practice.

“Out of all the schools that was recruiting me, it was their communication was through the roof, and like that was that like really surprised me,” Dericho said. “The schools that was recruiting me, they weren’t really in communication how Colorado was.”

Add in the chance to play for head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, and it becomes much harder for Dericho to see a better opportunity.

“Then I know going to Colorado with Deion Sanders, you go play for the best you can be, develop in the best way you can,” Dericho said. “I just feel like that was the best decision for me.”

Dericho’s ‘dawg’ mentality

When watching Dericho’s film, the young cornerback gets after it.

In 20 varsity games, he posted 98 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four interceptions and he had three fumble involvements.

“I’m a dawg,” Dericho said. “Everywhere I’m dominant. I’m a hard-working ball player. I get the job done wherever, no matter what.”

Yet, Dericho is looking to take the next step; he wants to have the best season in Miami-Dade County as a senior. Not only does he want to lock up receivers, but he enjoys the physicality of tackling and making plays on special teams. He attributes his aggressiveness to playing with his brother and wrestling when he was younger, explaining that he knows wide receivers don’t like to be touched.

To get there, though, Dericho is relying on habit.

Every day after school, he goes by himself to the local park to work on his game. Mainly focusing on man coverage — explaining his favorite coverages are man-to-man and Cover 2 — he is working on kick-stepping, bail technique and mirroring the receiver. Dericho says he has zone coverage “down pat.”

“It started off with my dad telling me every day, ‘(You) need to go home and work, (you) ain’t working as much as (you) needed to be working,'” Dericho said. “So I took it upon myself to come out here and work while nobody else is working while nobody else is looking. I kind of got that habit to where like work, work, work, work, work.”

With his individual goals feeling attainable, especially after a strong junior year, Dericho is also looking to step into a leadership role in Killian High’s secondary next season. He’s “excited” to be someone his teammates look toward.

Before he can get out on the gridiron for his final season, or even get out to Boulder, however, Dericho has one message for Colorado fans: “I just want to let y’all know Colorado getting a dog,” Dericho said. “I’m coming to take over everything.”