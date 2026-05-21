2027 DB Will Rasmussen commits to Colorado

Following an official visit to Boulder, 2027 defensive back Will Rasmussen gave his word to Colorado.

The three-star recruit committed to the Black-and-Gold on Wednesday, per his social media.

Coming out of Orem High School (Utah), the 5-foot-10, 178-pound Rasmussen had other schools on his radar. He had official visits set with Utah (June 19) and Oregon State (May 28).

After seeing CU with his family over the May 15 weekend, however, he was the third commit behind EDGE Ba’Roc Willis and safety Gabe Jenkins. Rasmussen is the sixth commit of head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders‘ 2027 recruiting class.

Before his visit, he expressed his excitement with BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger about visiting Colorado. Rasmussen shared his appreciation for what Sanders has done for CU, and that he knows players who have suited up for him and had solid experiences. Sanders had recruited Rasmussen since he arrived at CU in Dec. 2022.

Rasmussen made it clear that a solid coaching staff was a top priority. He liked Oregon State’s young, energetic staff, while Utah’s history of sending DBs to the NFL stood out.

Ultimately, Sanders and his staff made the difference.

Rasmussen, a multi-spot athlete who also played basketball and ran track at Orem, was credited with 116 total tackles, three stops for a loss, four interceptions, 39 pass breakups, one sack and one caused fumble through 30 games of varsity action. He mostly lines up at cornerback, though he can play safety if need be.

He averaged 8.4 yards on 60 touches on offense, offering potential two-way versatility.